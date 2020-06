Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back to record a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast and are joined by NFL researcher Michael Florio! The guys cover a variety of topics including: Antonio Brown's and Josh Gordon's future (5:27), Ben Roethlisberger's rehab process (18:37) and could the Jets offense be dangerous (22:50)? They round out the show discussing the MLB returning and how fantasy baseball could be different with only a 60 game season (28:40).