NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Michael F. Florio returns! (aka The Band is Back Together!)

Michael F. Florio returns to the show, joining Marcas Grant for a brand new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. To start, MG and Florio react to the latest preseason news: the season-ending injury to Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and what it means for James Robinson and Carlos Hyde. The hosts also give their thoughts on Matt Nagy's commitment to quarterback Andy Dalton over Justin Fields and Saquon Barkley's return to team drills for the New York Giants. Next, they play a game of "Real or Mirage," analyzing the New England Patriots quarterback situation, Ja'Marr Chase's standing in the wide receiver pecking order for the Cincinnati Bengals with Auden Tate potentially taking snaps, the probability of Taylor Heinicke taking over as Washington Football Team's starting quarterback, and Carson Wentz's status as Week 1 approaches. Then, the duo discusses the changing running back landscape, noting if they are higher or lower now on certain players than they were a couple months ago, specifically Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, Najee Harris, Myles Gaskin, Darrell Henderson, David Montgomery, and D'Andre Swift.