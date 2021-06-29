NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Matt Okada returns! (aka Wideout Wipeout) 

Published: Jun 29, 2021 at 02:11 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by resident fantasy nerd Matt Okada for another late June edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. Marcas and Matt kick off the show by catching up on how fantasy draft trends have shifted since the conclusion of the NFL Draft (2:08) and how those trends should impact your overall draft strategy (4:44). Then, the hosts play a fun game of "Win, Lose or Draw" assessing the landing spots of some of the top rookie skill players and their outlook for this season, including Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (6:03), Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (10:15), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (13:05), New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (16:17), and Jets running back Michael Carter (20:10). Next, they talk through some wide receiver rooms with tons of question marks, including the New England Patriots (23:23), the Indianapolis Colts (26:48), the Houston Texans (30:31), and the Las Vegas Raiders (33:36). Finally, the duo wraps up the show with some rapid-fire topics (36:56) including the best Patriots logo/uniform combo, Creed's Greatest Hits, and non-football career choices.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

