NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Mahomes QB2?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a post-Super Bowl edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The guys break down what they thought was a Super Bowl that absolutely lived up to the hype and identify what they thought was the biggest surprise that ultimately led to the Kansas City Chiefs hoisting another Vince Lombardi Trophy. Also, is Patrick Mahomes a Hall of Famer already? Now that the offseason has officially begun, the hosts break down who will be the top fantasy QBs in this year's drafts and focus on a few notable Super Bowl players' stock heading into a new season. Finally, the guys look back at how they did with their Super Bowl predictions and discuss the impact of Philadelphia losing both its offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching positions.