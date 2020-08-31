NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Madden NFL 21 preview and Zero RB love 

Published: Aug 31, 2020 at 04:57 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Denny Carter of Rotoworld and Matt Franciscovich for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, Marcas and Denny dive into the news of the week such as the Jaguars cutting Leonard Fournette and Alvin Kamara reportedly not showing up to practice for three days due to contract concerns (3:23). Next, Marcas and Denny discuss using the Zero RB strategy in 2020 (14:53) and why you should include kickers in your fantasy leagues (23:40). Lastly, Franchise joins to talk about the release of Madden NFL 21 and all the new features (28:27).

