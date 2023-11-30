NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Jonathan Taylor's thumb, Week 13 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's Week 13 matchups. The hosts start the show with an update on Jonathan Taylor's thumb injury (1:07). Then they discuss the early Sunday games, starting with the Chargers at Patriots (7:56), Lions at Saints (10:02), and Falcons at Jets (12:13). Can you trust Austin Ekeler, the Saints wide receivers and Garrett Wilson?
Next, the guys preview the Cardinals at Steelers (14:05), Colts at Titans (16:03), Dolphins at Commanders (17:37), and Broncos at Texans (19:13), and discuss what to do with Jaylen Warren, Gardner Minshew, and Brian Robinson.
