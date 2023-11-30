Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Jonathan Taylor's thumb, Week 13 game previews

Published: Nov 29, 2023 at 07:45 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's Week 13 matchups. The hosts start the show with an update on Jonathan Taylor's thumb injury (1:07). Then they discuss the early Sunday games, starting with the Chargers at Patriots (7:56), Lions at Saints (10:02), and Falcons at Jets (12:13). Can you trust Austin Ekeler, the Saints wide receivers and Garrett Wilson? 

Next, the guys preview the Cardinals at Steelers (14:05), Colts at Titans (16:03), Dolphins at Commanders (17:37), and Broncos at Texans (19:13), and discuss what to do with Jaylen Warren, Gardner Minshew, and Brian Robinson. 

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy playoff schedules + Week 13 waiver wire

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13: QB Russell Wilson, TE Pat Freiermuth among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including one Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 late game previews  

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of NFL's week 12 matchups.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy mailbag; Week 12 waiver wire

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast.
news

Thanksgiving/Black Friday fantasy preview: Who to start, avoid in Week 12 games

Matt Okada offers advice about who to start and who to avoid playing in Week 12's Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday games. How many Cowboys are must-starts?
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 11 recap

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 11.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 12: RB Zach Charbonnet, TE Isaiah Likely among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a bevy of enticing pass catchers.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 11

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 11 late game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 11 matchups with analysis of the late Sunday and Monday night games. 