NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Hype train or smokescreen?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, the guys go through some of the top headlines around the NFL and determine whether they are "Hype Trains" or "Smokescreens". Can Michael Thomas still be a 100-catch receiver? Does Sam LaPorta have the potential to be the rookie tight end to draft? Finally, the guys take a trip to the beach as they review the 1991 American crime action film, Point Break. Does it hold up? We answer this and more!