NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Hot takes, Week 14 late game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast. They start the show with their hot takes for the week (0:33); then they preview the late Sunday games, starting with the Vikings at Raiders (2:45), Seahawks at 49ers (4:30), Bills at Chiefs (6:28) and Broncos at Chargers (8:55). Should you start Josh Dobbs, Geno Smith or Russell Wilson?

Next, they discuss the Sunday Night showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys (10:50) and the Monday night double-header between the Titans and Dolphins (12:48) and Packers and Giants (14:30). Grant and Florio wrap the show by sharing which two players they believe will deliver big this week (16:10).