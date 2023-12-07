Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Hot takes, Week 14 late game previews

Published: Dec 07, 2023 at 01:21 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast. They start the show with their hot takes for the week (0:33); then they preview the late Sunday games, starting with the Vikings at Raiders (2:45), Seahawks at 49ers (4:30), Bills at Chiefs (6:28) and Broncos at Chargers (8:55). Should you start Josh Dobbs, Geno Smith or Russell Wilson

Next, they discuss the Sunday Night showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys (10:50) and the Monday night double-header between the Titans and Dolphins (12:48) and Packers and Giants (14:30). Grant and Florio wrap the show by sharing which two players they believe will deliver big this week (16:10).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Trevor Lawrence injury update, Week 14 previews 

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 waiver wire; are you really picking up Joe Flacco?

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 recap

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 13. 
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 14: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Curtis Samuel among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including one former Pro Bowl RB playing Thursday night.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 13

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio give you their list of players to start and sit in week 13.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Byemageddon streamers + Week 13 late game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return to help you get through "Byemageddon." 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Jonathan Taylor's thumb, Week 13 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's week 13 matchups.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy playoff schedules + Week 13 waiver wire

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13: QB Russell Wilson, TE Pat Freiermuth among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including one Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 late game previews  

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups.