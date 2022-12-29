Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Go get that title

Published: Dec 28, 2022 at 10:15 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing some news from around the league, including Teddy Bridgewater getting the start for the Dolphins this Sunday against the Packers as well as the Commanders riding with Carson Wentz as they continue fighting for a playoff berth. They also talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 17 in addition to some uneasiness for a few Raiders players in response to Las Vegas making a QB change.

Finally, the guys throw out a few sleepers you can get into your lineup for championship week and breakdown a huge Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals.

The NFL Fantasy Start 'Em Sit 'Em Show is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Which WR will be No. 1?!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Championship week!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Play your studs

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!

news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Start 'em, sit 'em: Week 16 fantasy preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Festivus for the rest of us

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Hurts your Playoff chances

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Downgrade all Jets

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em Sit 'em -- Week 15 fantasy preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Late-Season League Winners

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Who can you trust?

Week 14 is in the books, and we're answering your questions as we look ahead to a big Week 15 and the start of the fantasy playoffs. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon, and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and help you figure out what to do with some struggling, big-name players.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: The Brock Pot

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE