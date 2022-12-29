NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Go get that title

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing some news from around the league, including Teddy Bridgewater getting the start for the Dolphins this Sunday against the Packers as well as the Commanders riding with Carson Wentz as they continue fighting for a playoff berth. They also talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 17 in addition to some uneasiness for a few Raiders players in response to Las Vegas making a QB change.