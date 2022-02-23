NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free agency fits, Part 1 (QBs and TEs)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to discuss the best free agency landing spots for QBs and TEs. The hosts start with recent news and notes, talking about which players they could see playing other sports. After that, the experts discuss the best landing spots for upcoming QB and TE free agents. Then, Marcas and Michael take us back to their time at the NFL Pro Bowl as we hear from some very enthusiastic fans and two-time Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson!