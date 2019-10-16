NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Flex, Move or Keep

Published: Oct 16, 2019 at 06:34 AM

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to help you with your fantasy team heading to the Week 7 games! The guys start out with the biggest news of the week like the Dolphins naming Ryan Fitzpatrick starter over Josh Rosen and the Rams trading for Jalen Ramsey (2:36). Next, Jeff Ratcliffe of Pro Football Focus joined the show for his bi-weekly appearance to discuss who is his fantasy MVP and what to make of the Chiefs backfield (18:23)? Then, the trio played a game called Fantasy Flex, Move or Keeper (28:08) and wrapped up the show with players you should drop at this point (35:18).

Listen to the podcast below:

