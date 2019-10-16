NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Flex, Move or Keep

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to help you with your fantasy team heading to the Week 7 games! The guys start out with the biggest news of the week like the Dolphins naming Ryan Fitzpatrick starter over Josh Rosen and the Rams trading for Jalen Ramsey (2:36). Next, Jeff Ratcliffe of Pro Football Focus joined the show for his bi-weekly appearance to discuss who is his fantasy MVP and what to make of the Chiefs backfield (18:23)? Then, the trio played a game called Fantasy Flex, Move or Keeper (28:08) and wrapped up the show with players you should drop at this point (35:18).
Listen to the podcast below:
Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play
[](https://play.google.com/music/m/Irm4x3orjrqioqllts66spxe4fa?t=NFLFantasyLive&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1'>
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that former Rams star WR Odell Beckham Jr. is targeting the middle of November for his return to the field, setting up a possible feeding frenzy for teams in need of a WR at that point in the season. NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!
Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. targeting mid-November return to the field
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that former Rams star WR Odell Beckham Jr. is targeting the middle of November for his return to the field, setting up a possible feeding frenzy for teams in need of a WR at that point in the season.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!