NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Roster Resets: Wide Receivers (aka Writing on the Wall)

Published: Feb 01, 2022 at 03:04 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to discuss the wide receiver position as fantasy managers prepare for the offseason. The hosts start with recent news and notes, covering the hirings of Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas, Brian Daboll in New York, and a couple of offensive coordinator promotions before discussing the ﻿Tom Brady﻿ retirement announcement. After that, the experts dive into the wide receiver position, evaluating the 2021 leaders and their status going into next year. Then, Marcas and Michael take an early look at wide receiver draft strategies before playing "Hype Train or Smokescreen" with some intriguing names for next season. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show previewing their dynasty WR rankings for 2022.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

