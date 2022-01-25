NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Roster Resets: Running backs (AKA RB Matters)

Published: Jan 25, 2022 at 03:32 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to discuss the running back position as fantasy managers prepare for the offseason. The hosts start with recent news and notes, covering the latest rumblings about Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady possibly retiring, as well as the hiring of Ben McAdoo as the Carolina Panthers new offensive coordinator. After that, the experts dive into the running back position, evaluating the 2021 leaders and their status going into next year. Then, Marcas and Michael question traditional running back draft strategies before playing "Hype Train or Smokescreen" with some intriguing names for next season. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show previewing their dynasty RB rankings for 2022.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify 

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 25

Wide receiver Josh Gordon cleared waivers and, as expected, the Chiefs are bringing him back to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on what lies ahead: 'Everything is on the table'

While last offseason was one rife with Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers' front office, the 2022 offseason promises to be more cordial as the QB weighs retirement, explores the potential of being traded, or remaining with the Packers and perhaps signing an extension with the only franchise he's ever called home. 
news

Move The Sticks: Previewing conference championship games

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
news

NFL announces Super Bowl LVI officiating crew; four of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVI, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW