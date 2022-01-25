NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Roster Resets: Running backs (AKA RB Matters)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to discuss the running back position as fantasy managers prepare for the offseason. The hosts start with recent news and notes, covering the latest rumblings about Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady possibly retiring, as well as the hiring of Ben McAdoo as the Carolina Panthers new offensive coordinator. After that, the experts dive into the running back position, evaluating the 2021 leaders and their status going into next year. Then, Marcas and Michael question traditional running back draft strategies before playing "Hype Train or Smokescreen" with some intriguing names for next season. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show previewing their dynasty RB rankings for 2022.