Marcas Grant is joined by Derek Brown of Fade the Noise for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo dives into the news of the week such as Bill Belichick being impressed with Cam Newton's knowledge of the offense and 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk injuring his hamstring (3:50). Next, Marcas and Derek do a full length WR preview for the 2020 fantasy season (14:45). Lastly, they round out the show with the 'who'd you rather' segment (40:03).