NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: NFC South

Marcas Grant is joined by Dave Richard of CBS Sports and Pat Daugherty of Rotoworld for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this all NFC South episode, the trio starts out by previewing each team and answering any questions surrounding some of their players (4:25). Next, the group does the "Superlatives" segment where they answer who will be the top scoring wide receiver and tight end in the division, who is being overdrafted and who is the biggest sleeper (46:35)? Finally they round out the show by playing "Either/Or" by deciding which player is better to have from the NFC South in fantasy for 2020 (52:10).