NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: AFC East

Marcas Grant is joined by Jake Ciely of The Athletic and NFL fantasy football researcher Michael Florio for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this all-AFC East episode, the trio starts out by previewing each team and answering any questions surrounding some of their players (6:10). Next, the guys do a segment called "Superlatives" where they answer who is the best QB and TE, who is the biggest sleeper and the most over-drafted player in the AFC East (33:55). Finally, they round out the show by playing "Either/Or" by deciding which player is better to have in fantasy for 2020 (37:37).