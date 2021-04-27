NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Draft Preview: WRs, Part 2 (aka Depth Charges)

Marcas Grant is joined by resident fantasy nerd, Matt Okada, for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This episode marks the last of a four-part series where Marcas and Matt discuss the fantasy potential of incoming NFL players who are likely to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Today, they focus on the second batch of wide receivers likely to be selected on the second or third day of the draft. Before getting into that, the hosts react to some of the latest quarterback rumors surrounding the NFL draft including whether or not the San Francisco 49ers will select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (2:36). Next, they get into this year's rookie wide receiver class, discussing under the radar players Rondale Moore (9:31), Amon-Ra St. Brown (15:01), Amari Rodgers (21:43), Tylan Wallace (22:49), Nico Collins (32:23), Dyami Brown (35:33), Dazz Newsome (38:12), and Seth Williams (42:44). To wrap up the show, Okada reveals his top off-the-board prospects that didn't come up earlier in the episode, but could still be fantasy contributors (44:43).