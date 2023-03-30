NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Draft path of righteous man

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, the guys dive back into the Lamar Jackson saga by discussing which teams should be pursuing the former MVP and what the Ravens' plan might be without their QB. They also break down some of the notable headlines from the Annual League Meeting, including the Falcons declaring Desmond Ridder their starter for 2023 while they try to get to the bottom of why Trey Lance is still being drafted so highly by the fantasy community. With the NFL draft being right around the corner, the hosts then focus their attention on this year's QB class and forecast who they think will be set up for success. Finally, Mike gives his review of the 1994 Quentin Tarantino classic, Pulp Fiction, on this week's edition of Florio's Film Festival!