Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Divisional Weekend playoff preview

Published: Jan 18, 2024 at 11:01 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for the latest podcast.

First, they discuss Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and give their predictions for him next year (4:25). Then, the guys preview the Divisional Round Weekend games, starting with the Texans at Ravens and the QB duel between potential rookie of the year C.J. Stroud and MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson (14:10). Next, they dive into the Packers at the 49ers and debate whether Jordan Love or Brock Purdy will have the better fantasy day (20:20).

After the break, the guys discuss the Buccaneers at the Lions (26:44) and whether Jared Goff or Baker Mayfield will have more pass attempts. They finish their playoff preview with the Chiefs at the Bills and share their expectations for Isiah Pacheco and Josh Allen (32:40).

Then Grant, Florio, and Jones give you their DFS value picks of the week and put together some DFS lineups (36:49). To wrap things up, the guys pick the teams they think will win this weekend (43:03). 

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

