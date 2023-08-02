Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Chargers training camp visit

Published: Aug 02, 2023 at 07:39 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this special episode, the guys take a trip to the Los Angeles Chargers' training camp to interview special guests. The pair sit down and talk to running back Joshua Kelley, tight end Gerald Everett, and running back Austin Ekeler. The players discuss their offense under their new OC Kellen Moore, opening up the playbook for an explosive offense, and what the future looks like for running backs in the league.

Finally, the guys close the curtains on Florio's Film Festival with a final review of the 1995 American action-drama film, "Heat." Mike gives us his verdict of the film and unveils his final rankings of where all 15 films rank.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

