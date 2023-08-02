NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Chargers training camp visit

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this special episode, the guys take a trip to the Los Angeles Chargers' training camp to interview special guests. The pair sit down and talk to running back Joshua Kelley, tight end Gerald Everett, and running back Austin Ekeler. The players discuss their offense under their new OC Kellen Moore, opening up the playbook for an explosive offense, and what the future looks like for running backs in the league.