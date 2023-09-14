NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Bounce back or nah?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. To start off the fantasy football experts dive into some fantasy headlines. With Kenneth Gainwell not expected to play on Thursday Night Football, does this mean that D'Andre Swift is back in our lives? Then the pair preview the TNF matchup and the early Sunday games. Should you dare start Drake London? Finally, the hosts share with us which Week 1 flops they think could rebound in Week 2.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Aaron Rodgers' injury & waiver wire targets
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 fantasy recap
2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2: RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Puka Nacua among top targets
Already looking to upgrade your fantasy football roster? Not to fret. Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including six running backs and six wide receivers.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: How Should You Handle The Eagles' RBs Week 1?
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 – Do I Start Anthony Richardson?
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit From Stevie Johnson
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC West fantasy season preview
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC West fantasy season preview
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC South fantasy season preview
2023 NFL fantasy football breakouts? Five sleepers to target in the later rounds of your draft
Who are the deep sleepers in 2023 NFL fantasy football? Michelle Magdziuk identifies five breakout candidates to target in the later rounds of your draft, including one rookie who's been turning heads all summer.