NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Bounce back or nah?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. To start off the fantasy football experts dive into some fantasy headlines. With Kenneth Gainwell not expected to play on Thursday Night Football, does this mean that D'Andre Swift is back in our lives? Then the pair preview the TNF matchup and the early Sunday games. Should you dare start Drake London? Finally, the hosts share with us which Week 1 flops they think could rebound in Week 2.