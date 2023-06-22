Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Black box offenses 

Published: Jun 21, 2023 at 08:42 PM

On this week's episode of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, Marcas Grant is joined by NFL researcher LaQuan Jones. The guys start off by going through some of the trending offseason headlines around the NFL. Can we expect a higher ceiling from Justin Fields since his newfound chemistry with DJ Moore? The guys then go on to discuss "black box" offenses. Should we buy into the George Pickens hype? Will Ryan Tannehill be the starter all season? We answer this and more! Finally, the guys play a movie-themed game called "Keep, Trade, or Cut," courtesy of LaQuan.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: RBs banding together

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Aaron Rodgers Who?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Teammate ADP head-to-head

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Offseason mock draft No. 1

On the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio go head-to-head in their first mock draft of the offseason!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Hype train or smokescreen?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Veteran winners and losers

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Post-draft Day 2/3 recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Recap of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a DRAFT RECAP bonus edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Should Chiefs take a WR?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit from Lance Zierlein

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Should the Colts trade for Lamar Jackson?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More