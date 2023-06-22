NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Black box offenses 

On this week's episode of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, Marcas Grant is joined by NFL researcher LaQuan Jones. The guys start off by going through some of the trending offseason headlines around the NFL. Can we expect a higher ceiling from Justin Fields since his newfound chemistry with DJ Moore? The guys then go on to discuss "black box" offenses. Should we buy into the George Pickens hype? Will Ryan Tannehill be the starter all season? We answer this and more! Finally, the guys play a movie-themed game called "Keep, Trade, or Cut," courtesy of LaQuan.