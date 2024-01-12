NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Bill Belichick leaves the Patriots + Super Wild Card Weekend preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones to discuss the legacies of Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll following their decisions to step down as the head coaches of the Patriots and Seahawks, respectively. After the break, Grant, Florio and Jones preview this weekend's playoff games: Browns at Texans (25:36), Dolphins at Chiefs (31:47), Steelers at Bills (35:49), Packers at Cowboys (40:09), Rams at Lions (43:42) and Eagles at Buccaneers (50:49). They wrap the show, by giving their DFS value picks of the week (55:26).