Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Best free-agent RB fits 

Published: Jun 28, 2023 at 10:04 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! Today our hosts are joined by NFL Media's very own Patrick Claybon.

The 2023 NFL season is quickly approaching, so the guys are here to give us their input on where the best free-agent RBs would fit.

The hosts then transport into the science fiction world as they review the 1996 sci-fi action film Independence Day! Does it hold up? Tune in for Mike's verdict!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

