NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Austin Ekeler stops by

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start off by breaking down an unexpected upset in the AFC East as well as some big running back performances across the league. They also get into Week 9's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over waiver wire targets and which players deserve a ratings boost in Madden after a big week.
Also, Los Angeles Chargers running back, Austin Ekeler, joins the show to break down his team's big win in Atlanta this past weekend. Plus, Ekeler hypes up some of the ascending fantasy stars around the league.
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.