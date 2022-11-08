NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Austin Ekeler stops by

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start off by breaking down an unexpected upset in the AFC East as well as some big running back performances across the league. They also get into Week 9's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over waiver wire targets and which players deserve a ratings boost in Madden after a big week.