NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AR-1.01?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! News aplenty this week as free agency is just around the corner and the franchise tag deadline has passed. The hosts break down some of the big unofficial signings and re-signings for QBs like Derek Carr and Daniel Jones as well as the franchise tag being used on a handful of notable players, including Lamar Jackson. What does it mean for each quarterback's prospective teams and their fantasy pieces? The guys dive in. Also, the combine is officially over, and the hosts discuss who saw their stock rise the most and debate which incoming rookie should be the 1.01 in dynasty rookie drafts. Finally, they look at some of the thinner skill positions in free agency and try to narrow down who should be a target.

