NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: ADP check

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! We're inching closer to the NFL season and the hosts are here to discuss the trending headlines heading into training camp. With the current drama revolving around the RB landscape, does this change how we draft Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley? The guys then do an ADP check by comparing best ball ADPs to what you might do with those players in redraft leagues.