Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Aaron Rodgers Who? 

Published: Jun 08, 2023 at 12:49 AM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, the hosts go through some of the top headlines around the NFL and determine whether they are "Hype Trains" or "Smokescreens". The guys react to Romeo Doubs' comments. Can Jordan Love do the "same exact thing" as Aaron Rodgers? The guys then give their fantasy outlook on Sean Payton's "vision" for Greg Dulcich taking on the "joker" position. Will this be a good thing or a bad thing for fantasy? The hosts also dive into five quarterback ADPs. Is Dak Prescott ranked too high? We answer this and more!

Finally, Mike gives his review of the 1995 post-Cold War thriller, Crimson Tide, in this week's edition of Florio's Film Festival! Does it hold up? Tune in for Mike's verdict!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Teammate ADP head-to-head

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Offseason mock draft No. 1

On the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio go head-to-head in their first mock draft of the offseason!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Hype train or smokescreen?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Veteran winners and losers

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Post-draft Day 2/3 recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Recap of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a DRAFT RECAP bonus edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Should Chiefs take a WR?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit from Lance Zierlein

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Should the Colts trade for Lamar Jackson?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Will the Packers finally draft a first-round WR?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Bijan Robinson to the Eagles?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More