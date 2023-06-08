NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Aaron Rodgers Who? 

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, the hosts go through some of the top headlines around the NFL and determine whether they are "Hype Trains" or "Smokescreens". The guys react to Romeo Doubs' comments. Can Jordan Love do the "same exact thing" as Aaron Rodgers? The guys then give their fantasy outlook on Sean Payton's "vision" for Greg Dulcich taking on the "joker" position. Will this be a good thing or a bad thing for fantasy? The hosts also dive into five quarterback ADPs. Is Dak Prescott ranked too high? We answer this and more!