NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A running back year like no other

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, the guys navigate a free agent running back class like we've never seen before. From the upper-tier backs like Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard all the way to the wild-card TD scorers like Jamaal Williams and Damien Harris, the hosts make predictions as to who will go where and what the smartest moves are for teams losing their guy. Furthermore, with so much running back movement this year, the guys discuss fantasy draft strategy and why a "zero RB" approach may be here for the long haul. Also, the second installment of Florio's Film Festival is here and the guys break down the 1994 action thriller, Speed. Pop quiz, hot shot: was the movie a bomb or was it the bomb? Tune in for Mike's verdict!