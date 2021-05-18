NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A conversation with Scott Fish (aka FishBowling)

Marcas Grant is joined by the esteemed Scott Fish, creator of the world famous ScottFishBowl, for a special new offseason episode of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo talk about Scott's start in the industry and reminiscence about the early days of fantasy football (2:03). Then, the hosts dive into the ScottFishBowl, covering its growth over the years, how participants are chosen and invited to play, and the charitable contributions from the community (10:01). Next, they discuss Scott's podcast, "Commission Impossible" (with co-host Ryan McDowell), which is specifically catered to fantasy football league commissioners, go over the wildest leagues Scott has ever played in, and Scott dishes out some advice for league managers (20:17). To wrap up the show, Marcas and Scott get into some 2021 fantasy talk, touching on the importance of a player's landing spot and naming some rookies that have caught Scott's eye for dynasty leagues this year, including Washington Football Team wide receiver ﻿Dyami Brown﻿ and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ (27:44).