NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A Conversation with Michelle Magdziuk (aka Training Campfires)

Marcas Grant is joined by NFL researcher and BallBlast Fantasy Football Podcast host Michelle Magdziuk for the first August 2021 edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. To kick off the show, Marcas and Michelle react to news out of training camps, including Aaron Rodgers reporting to Green Bay and how that impacts his and his teammates' fantasy outlooks, the injury news out of Indianapolis concerning Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson and how Jonathan Taylor will be affected, and minor injuries to Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith and Ravens receiver Marquise Brown﻿. Next, the duo discuss training camp reports in general and how much stock to put into what we're hearing each day. After that, they play a game of Either/Or, answering who is more likely to break out this season of the following pairs: Daniel Jones or Drew Lock? J.K. Dobbins or D'Andre Swift﻿? Zack Moss or A.J. Dillon﻿? Brandon Aiyuk or Jerry Jeudy﻿? Irv Smith or Gerald Everett? Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with rapid-fire topics ranging from best beers to (not so) current films.