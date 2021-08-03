NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A Conversation with Michelle Magdziuk (aka Training Campfires)

Published: Aug 03, 2021 at 04:29 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by NFL researcher and BallBlast Fantasy Football Podcast host Michelle Magdziuk for the first August 2021 edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. To kick off the show, Marcas and Michelle react to news out of training camps, including Aaron Rodgers reporting to Green Bay and how that impacts his and his teammates' fantasy outlooks, the injury news out of Indianapolis concerning Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson and how Jonathan Taylor will be affected, and minor injuries to Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith and Ravens receiver Marquise Brown﻿. Next, the duo discuss training camp reports in general and how much stock to put into what we're hearing each day. After that, they play a game of Either/Or, answering who is more likely to break out this season of the following pairs: Daniel Jones or Drew Lock? J.K. Dobbins or D'Andre Swift﻿? Zack Moss or A.J. Dillon﻿? Brandon Aiyuk or Jerry Jeudy﻿? Irv Smith or Gerald Everett? Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with rapid-fire topics ranging from best beers to (not so) current films.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Assista a TODOS os jogos da Pré-Temporada da NFL 100% DE GRAÇA!

Com o NFL Game Pass Free você curte TODAS as partidas AO VIVO e DE GRAÇA! Sem nem precisar de cartão de crédito!
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Top 10 NFL Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year Candidates

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks with special guest Lance Zierlein. On this show, the guys discuss Nick Chubb's extension, Deshaun Watson and the top NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates.
news

Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney following indictment for felony assault 

Cornerback ﻿Jeff Gladney, a 2020 first-round draft choice,﻿ was indicted Tuesday by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with and has subsequently been released by the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Siga o novo TikTok da NFL no Brasil!

@OOutroFutebol
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW