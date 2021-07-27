NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A Conversation with Mauricio Gutiérrez (aka BSOHL Season)

Marcas Grant is joined by NFL Español's Mauricio Gutiérrez for this special Training Camp Preview edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. The hosts dive into the top training camp storylines around the league, starting with the new-look Jacksonville Jaguars, their murky running back situation with James Robinson and Travis Etienne, and the outlook for number-one overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Marcas and Mauricio then turn to the Tennessee Titans, wondering how worried we should be about Derrick Henry's touches with Julio Jones in the offense and if we're overlooking quarterback Ryan Tannehill. They also cover rookie quarterback situations with Justin Fields in Chicago and Trey Lance in San Francisco, comparing their value in re-draft and dynasty leagues. Next, the duo turns to another quarterback controversy, this one in New Orleans with Taysom Hill vs. Jameis Winston and how the winner of that battle will affect running back Alvin Kamara. The guys then discuss the most fascinating quarterback situation of all with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and how his absence might impact the production of running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams. Later, Marcas and Mauricio look at potential hype trains or smokescreens to sort through the uncertainty, including with Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham, veteran running back Adrian Peterson, the Los Angeles Rams running back situation, and the competition for touches between Las Vegas Raiders running backs Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. Finally, the pair wraps up the show with rapid fire topics covering ideal retirement settings and the Star Wars universe.
