NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A Conversation with Matt Harmon (aka Camp, Catch and Cook)

Published: Aug 19, 2021 at 04:47 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by our old friend Matt Harmon (Reception Perception, Yahoo Fantasy) to preview the second week of preseason action. After catching up, Marcas and Matt talk through some preseason storylines to watch, including Dak Prescott's injury, how the Cowboys' skill players Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup could be affected, and the suddenly crowded Miami Dolphins running back room with Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed. Then, the hosts go deep into methods used to track wide receiver play, covering faults with separation metrics and how the NFL has evolved to allow young receivers to contribute right out of college. Next, Matt identifies some receivers who may be undervalued, explaining what to make of Odell Beckham Jr., Corey Davis, and Mecole Hardman going into this season. Later, the duo asks five questions they hope to see answered in Preseason Week 2, touching on situations in New England, Denver, Houston, New Orleans and Philadelphia. Finally, Matt and Marcas wrap up the show with a rapid-fire discussion about Knives Out and memoirs.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

