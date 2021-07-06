NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A Conversation with Brad Evans (aka Fantasy Future Shock)

Published: Jul 06, 2021 at 03:45 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by fantasy and sports betting expert Brad Evans of SiriusXM for this July edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. The hosts start the show with a discussion about the explosion and future of fantasy football content creation, touching on how the sports betting landscape continues to expand. Next, Marcas gets Brad's take on preseason strength of schedule analysis and how it should inform draft strategy. Then, the guys talk through running back rooms around the league with tons of question marks, including the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots, the Houston Texans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Finally, the duo wraps up the show with some rapid fire topics covering college national championships and the wonders of Colorado.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

