NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A conversation with Andy Behrens (aka Either/Or)

Published: Jun 22, 2021 at 04:11 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by the great Andy Behrens of Yahoo! Sports for this special late June edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. The hosts kick off the show talking about how, when and why Andy alters his offseason draft rankings (1:45) and which OTA reports are worth paying attention to (4:46). Then, they discuss if various hype trains have real steam or if they're just smokescreens, including Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback in Chicago (8:04), Trey Lance as the eventual starting quarterback in San Francisco (10:49), wide receiver A.J. Green's potential rebound in Arizona (12:22), and wide receiver Sammy Watkins' hopeful career revival in Baltimore (14:49). Next, it's time for the Either/Or game, as the guys debate Alvin Kamara vs, Saquon Barkley (19:37), Joe Mixon vs. Chris Carson (23:27), Amari Cooper vs. CeeDee Lamb in Dallas (26:55), D.J. Moore vs. D.J. Chark (29:04), and Matthew Stafford vs. Ryan Tannehill (33:51). Finally, they wrap up the show with rapid-fire topics (38:01) ranging from the right way to do hot dog toppings, the best restaurant chains to spend 24 hours in, and… powdered wigs?

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

