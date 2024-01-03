Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2023 season recap, part 1 - the good

Published: Jan 03, 2024 at 01:16 AM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast. The guys start things off with the latest news. Then they discuss George Pickens and Justin Fields' value in dynasty leagues (1:40) before they dive into the first part of their 2023 season recap by highlighting some of the year's top performers.

Grant and Florio review Christian McCaffrey's elite season and whether he will be the number one draft pick next season (13:30). Next, they evaluate the top wide receivers (20:43) and quarterbacks (29:39) from this year and where they might be drafted next season. The guys wrap up the show by reviewing the top rookie seasons from 2023 (37:57).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

