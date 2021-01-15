NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2020 Exit Interviews, Part 4 (aka Four for 4)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts continue conducing "exit interviews" with teams that will be making selections in the 13-16 positions of the 2021 NFL Draft. First, Marcas and Michael discuss the Los Angeles Chargers and whether or not TE ﻿Hunter Henry﻿ has hit his ceiling (6:46). Next up are the Minnesota Vikings. Following an up and down, roller coaster fantasy season for WR ﻿Adam Thielen﻿, the hosts discuss whether or not he should still be drafted as a WR1 (17:40). Then, in a weird turn of events, the New England Patriots are drafting in the top half. Following what felt like a transition year, Marcas and Michael discuss how many Patriots get drafted next season (26:48). Finally, the hosts discuss the Arizona Cardinals and RB ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿, who saw his fantasy production slip a bit from 2019 (34:57). To round out the show, Marcas and Michael reveal their expert daily fantasy picks for the NFL Divisional Playoffs (47:34).