NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2020 Exit Interviews, Part 3 (AKA Four Seasoned)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts continue conducing "exit interviews" with teams that will be making selections in the 9-12 positions of the 2021 NFL Draft. First, Marcas and Michael discuss the Denver Broncos and how the WR core of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler might perform next year (8:03). Next up are the Dallas Cowboys! Following a relatively rocky season for RB Ezekiel Elliott, the hosts discuss whether Zeke can continue to perform as a top fantasy star (15:34). Then the New York Giants take center stage. Marcas and Michael discuss whether or not they will be buying back in on QB Daniel Jones next year (23:36). Finally, the hosts discuss the San Francisco 49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk, who showed breakout potential in his rookie year (31:32). To round out the show, Marcas and Michael can't help but discuss "Sometimes", the newest single from Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley (41:54).
