NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2020 Exit Interviews, Part 3 (AKA Four Seasoned)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts continue conducing "exit interviews" with teams that will be making selections in the 9-12 positions of the 2021 NFL Draft. First, Marcas and Michael discuss the Denver Broncos and how the WR core of ﻿Courtland Sutton﻿, ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿, and ﻿K.J. Hamler﻿ might perform next year (8:03). Next up are the Dallas Cowboys! Following a relatively rocky season for RB ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿, the hosts discuss whether Zeke can continue to perform as a top fantasy star (15:34). Then the New York Giants take center stage. Marcas and Michael discuss whether or not they will be buying back in on QB ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ next year (23:36). Finally, the hosts discuss the San Francisco 49ers and WR ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, who showed breakout potential in his rookie year (31:32). To round out the show, Marcas and Michael can't help but discuss "Sometimes", the newest single from Buffalo Bills WR ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ (41:54).