NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2020 Exit Interviews, Part 2 (aka Four Down Territory)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of 2021! In this episode, the hosts continue their "exit interviews" with teams that will be making selections in the 5-8 positions of the 2021 NFL Draft. First, Marcas and Michael discuss the Cincinnati Bengals and how impact players such as RB Joe Mixon might perform next year in Joe Burrow's second year as starting QB (3:37). Next up are the Philadelphia Eagles. Following a season that saw several QBs rotate in and out of the Eagles starting QB role, the hosts discuss how high Jalen Hurts will be drafted next season (11:16). Then the Detroit Lions are up. Marcas and Michael try to answer the question of how much of what happens next year hinges on the potential return of QB Matthew Stafford (22:54). Finally, the hosts discuss the Carolina Panthers and which WR, Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel or D.J. Moore, will be the best fantasy option in 2021 (32:37). To round out the show, Marcas and Michael reveal their Super Wild Card Weekend daily fantasy lineups (41:13).
NFL Pick 'Em Party presented by Caesars Rewards
Do you want to win a VIP trip to next year's Super Bowl in Los Angeles? Of course you do. If you enter the NFL Pick 'Em Party presented by Caesars Rewards, you just might win that VIP experience to attend Super Bowl LVI.
Fantasy Football Playoff Challenge strategy
Wait, you thought the fantasy football season was over? Marcas Grant introduces (or reintroduces?) you to the NFL Playoff Challenge.
Michael F. Florio's Week 17 fantasy football matchups
Every week this article examines the best and toughest matchups for each position in fantasy football.
Michael F. Florio's Week 17 fantasy football sleepers
Michael F. Florio breaks down some fantasy sleepers you should consider starting in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2020 Season Odds and Ends (aka The Cleanup)
Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the final NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of 2020. The duo dives into the latest news including Vikings RB Dalvin Cook missing his Week 17 matchup against the Lions, and who you should start and sit for the final week of the regular season.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 Fantasy Recap (aka Victory Laps)
Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.
Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league
Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
Michael F. Florio's Week 16 fantasy football matchups
Every week this article will look at the best and toughest matchups for each position in fantasy football. It also will give you five players whose fantasy value is on the rise.
Michael F. Florio's Week 16 Saturday matchups
Every week this article will look at the best and toughest matchups for each position in fantasy football.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 15 Fantasy Recap (aka Next Stop, Championships)
Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.