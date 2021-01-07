NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2020 Exit Interviews, Part 2 (aka Four Down Territory)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of 2021! In this episode, the hosts continue their "exit interviews" with teams that will be making selections in the 5-8 positions of the 2021 NFL Draft. First, Marcas and Michael discuss the Cincinnati Bengals and how impact players such as RB ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ might perform next year in ﻿Joe Burrow﻿'s second year as starting QB (3:37). Next up are the Philadelphia Eagles. Following a season that saw several QBs rotate in and out of the Eagles starting QB role, the hosts discuss how high ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ will be drafted next season (11:16). Then the Detroit Lions are up. Marcas and Michael try to answer the question of how much of what happens next year hinges on the potential return of QB Matthew Stafford (22:54). Finally, the hosts discuss the Carolina Panthers and which WR, ﻿Robby Anderson﻿, Curtis Samuel or D.J. Moore, will be the best fantasy option in 2021 (32:37). To round out the show, Marcas and Michael reveal their Super Wild Card Weekend daily fantasy lineups (41:13).