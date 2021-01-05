NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2020 Exit Interviews, Part 1 (AKA The Forlorn Four)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for the first NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of 2021! This week, the hosts begin conducting "exit interviews" with teams that will be making selections at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft. First, Marcas and Michael discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars and how impact players like RB James Robinson might perform next year in a potential Trevor Lawrence-led offense (5:45). Next up are the New York Jets! The duo discusses who the ideal head coach to replace Adam Gase and if QB Sam Darnold will stick around long enough to meet Gase's successor (17:03). Then the Houston Texans are up. Marcas and Michael try to answer the question of whether QB Deshaun Watson is underdrafted and if RB David Johnson has future fantasy upside (30:13). Finally, the hosts discuss the Atlanta Falcons and where players such as WR Julio Jones and QB Matt Ryan rank as fantasy prospects heading into 2021 (42:25). To round out the show, it's the 'Three-Ring Circus' where in honor of Cobra Kai, the hosts pick their top 3 movies that should have a TV spinoff (55:15).
Michael Fabiano's 2020 Targets Breakdown
With most roster shuffling in the rearview, Michael Fabiano examines how many targets are available for each team in 2020 compared to last year.
Michael Fabiano's 2020 Touches Breakdown
With most roster shuffling in the rearview, Michael Fabiano examines how many backfield touches are available for each team in 2020 compared to last year.
Fantasy positional rankings for 2018: Michael Fabiano
Fantasy never sleeps. Start prepping for next season's fantasy football draft with Michael Fabiano's positional rankings for 2018. Keep checking back for updates all offseason!
Week 1 best value fantasy matchups to target
Jarvis Landry vs. Richard Sheman is just one of the fantasy matchups that may provide some hidden value for Week 1. Matt Harmon breaks that down and more.
Fantasy impact of defensive free agency signings
Big names like Ndamukong Suh and Darrelle Revis have changed teams during free agency, and thus, changed the defensive landscape in fantasy. Michael Fabiano analyzes the top moves.
Like/Dislike: The Amoeba Strategy
Not sure how to attack your fantasy football draft? Our Adam Rank talks about his "Amoeba Strategy" in his latest Like/dislike.
Monday Nightmare: Cowboys, Dez let fantasy owners down
Whenever you're trusting your fantasy fortunes to the Cowboys, you are playing a risky game.
Monday Nightmare: How did I lose to Mike Wallace?
Many fantasy owners were derailed on Monday night. Our Adam Rank tries to figure out how he lost to Mike Wallace. (Hint, he had Mike James.)
Monday Nightmare: Adrian Peterson nearly shut out
Needed a big night from Adrian Peterson, Victor Cruz or Hakeem Nicks? Tough luck, as the Monday Nightmare cost many fantasy enthusiasts.
Running out of (Andrew) Luck in search for points
Andrew Luck failed to deliver fantasy points on Monday night. Our Adam Rank is holding group therapy for those hurt by this.