NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2020 Exit Interviews, Part 1 (AKA The Forlorn Four)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for the first NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of 2021! This week, the hosts begin conducting "exit interviews" with teams that will be making selections at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft. First, Marcas and Michael discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars and how impact players like RB James Robinson might perform next year in a potential Trevor Lawrence-led offense (5:45). Next up are the New York Jets! The duo discusses who the ideal head coach to replace Adam Gase and if QB ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ will stick around long enough to meet Gase's successor (17:03). Then the Houston Texans are up. Marcas and Michael try to answer the question of whether QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is underdrafted and if RB David Johnson has future fantasy upside (30:13). Finally, the hosts discuss the Atlanta Falcons and where players such as WR ﻿Julio Jones﻿ and QB Matt Ryan rank as fantasy prospects heading into 2021 (42:25). To round out the show, it's the 'Three-Ring Circus' where in honor of Cobra Kai, the hosts pick their top 3 movies that should have a TV spinoff (55:15).