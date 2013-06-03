NFL fantasy football: Mock draft strategies

NFL.com held it's first experts league mock draft of the year on Monday, May 20th. The standard scoring league consists of NFL Fantasy LIVE members Dave Dameshek, Elliot Harrison, Michael Fabiano, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jaime Maggio, Adam Rank, Matt "Money" Smith and Jason Smith. Also in the league are NFL.com fantasy editor Marcas Grant and NFL.com features editor Alex Gelhar. Each owner was required to put together a lineup of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one flex (RB/WR/TE), one tight end, one kicker and one defense/special teams unit.
Decided to go "best available" among running backss and wide receivers for the first few rounds, THEN worry about a quarterback.
Did your draft strategy work?
With a running back duo of C.J. Spiller and DeMarco Murray and a No. 1 wideout in A.J. Green, I'd cautiously say yes (but c'mon, DeMarco, you gotta stay healthy!)
What was your favorite pick(s)?
Colin Kaepernick. I gambled (correctly) that he'd slip a bit after starting 2012 a little sluggishly. I still say 15 years from now, he'll be considered the best of the new-wave spread-option guys.
What pick(s) do you most regret?
Too soon to regret ANY pick. Get back to me in November on that. Meantime, I'm sorry I didn't get Jake Locker, who I think could have a really big season.
Who drafted the best fantasy team?
Michael Fabiano. Whether or not he actually did is besides the point -- who am I to question a Hall of Famer? You don't hear Kevin Kolb ripping on Tom Brady very often, do ya?