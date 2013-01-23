NFL fantasy football: Colin Kaepernick edges RG3

Pardon me if I shy away from the topic of "elite QBs". That question presents more problems than a tenth-grade geometry book. However, it's easy to see how Flacco creates a quandary for fantasy owners. He spent most of the season being a hero at home, but a zero on the road. Yet in the playoffs, he's been a revelation. Still, his final numbers in 2012 weren't much better than his first four seasons in the NFL. There are plenty of better, more consistent options available at quarterback that should go ahead of Flacco in 2013 fantasy drafts. Say what you like (and judging from Twitter, many of you do), but I'm not going to let this recent run of success distract me from his five seasons of solid mediocrity.