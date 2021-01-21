NFL fantasy football: Anatomy of an elite fantasy football tight end

The fantasy tight end position has been a riddle wrapped inside of an enigma stuffed into a mystery. But maybe it doesn't have to be. Let's try to make sense of it together. Click here for Part 1 of this series.

When I sat down to write this week's edition of "Tight Ends: Can't Live With 'Em, Can't Cut 'Em", my music streaming service of choice randomly landed on the William Onyeabor classic, "Fantastic Man". It felt like a fitting choice for an entry that centered on the elites at the position. Or it could just be me trying to fit this into a pleasant narrative that makes for a good opening to a fantasy football column.

(Do things happen for a reason or do we assign meaning to events to create order where there is none? Find out next time on Dragon Ball Z!)

A friend of mine once coined the phrase "If you don't get (Antonio) Gates, then wait." It was the draft credo he lived by and it served him well for a long time. The sentiment has remained, even if the names have changed and the rhyme scheme has been ruined. If you're going to spend an early draft pick on a tight end, you need to make sure that he is truly an elite player.

How much of an advantage is it to have one of the top tight ends in fantasy? A quick look back on the difference between the TE1 and the TE12 over the past five seasons shows a wide moat between the positional royalty and the peasants.

(Based on PPR scoring from Weeks 1-16)

2020: 172.3

2019: 126.3

2018: 157.9

2017: 106.6

2016: 84.8

That's an average of 129.58 points over that span. In that same time, the only position with a greater disparity was running back (189.96). While we will debate the merits of Zero RB until the day Dr. Dre finally drops Detox -- and probably for years thereafter -- it's also well-established that the first handful of players off the board will be running backs. Add to it that in most leagues, you can start anywhere from two to four running backs and, well … how much they matter is moot.

Meanwhile, only the most intrepid among us has considered taking a top tight end in the first round. The reaction to such a move hasn't been outright mockery but there have been some side-eyes involved. Yet we've reached a point where we're now not only openly discussing taking a tight end in the first round but how early.

Which brings us to fantasy football's Fantastic Man, Travis Kelce﻿. The Chiefs star was the gold standard at the position for the fifth consecutive year. For as much of a stud as Kelce's been, 2020 was the year that he cemented his dominance with authority. Through Week 16, the difference between Kelce and T.J. Hockenson (TE3) was 143 points. For context, 143 points would have ranked 10th at the position, just ahead of Eric Ebron﻿. The gap between TE1 and TE3 was only slightly smaller than the gap between TE3 and TE65.

It was partially a case of Kelce having a career season, setting new highs in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns. But it was also a case of his peers not being able to keep up with Kelce's stat inflation. Kelce and Darren Waller were the only players to score more than 170 fantasy points (through 16 weeks) -- the fewest since 2017 when just four players hit that plateau.

That number likely would have been three if George Kittle had been able to stay healthy. But if "if" was a fifth, well…