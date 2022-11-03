NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 9 sleepers

Through eight weeks, Lawrence is a top-10 fantasy quarterback. That statement is more of an indictment of the fantasy quarterback position this year than it is praise for the Jaguars’ second-year signal-caller. Lawrence has shown signs of improvement over a rocky rookie season but there’s still a lot left to be desired. In the last four weeks, Lawrence has more rushing touchdowns (three) than passing scores (two). While his 25-point ceiling feels nice, he’s just as likely to leave you sitting on his five-point floor.





This week offers hope that, like Lionel Richie, we might be dancing on the ceiling. That hope is the Raiders defense. It's allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. In Week 8, Andy Dalton’s 17-point outing was the LOWEST score a quarterback has posted against the Silver and Black this season. Lawrence might not get it done in a traditional way, but if you’re streaming him in a pinch, you’re not going to care.