NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 8 sleepers

If you started Carr last week, you didn’t get much in the way of fantasy production. That’s because the Raiders didn’t need much from him. Josh Jacobs did the heavy lifting with the Raiders defense chipping in with a score of its own. That’s been the formula for Las Vegas’ offense over the past few games. While it doesn’t figure to change dramatically this week, there could be room for Carr to operate in addition to Jacobs.





Last season, the Saints defense was one we avoided in fantasy where possible. This season, New Orleans hasn’t been nearly as stout. Its defense ranks second-to-last in the NFL and has allowed 30-plus points in three straight games. During that stretch, Geno Smith, Joe Burrow, and Kyler Murray have all posted weekly top-10 finishes. Missing Marshon Lattimore is certainly an issue for the New Orleans defense, but it’s not the only one. A fringe QB1 weekly finish could be on tap for Carr.