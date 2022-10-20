NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 7 sleepers

Welcome back, Matty Ice. Get comfortable and stay awhile, why don’t you? Ryan’s 389 passing yards in Week 6 was the most he’s had since Week 1 of the 2020 season. Though it belies the fact that he’s put up some gaudy yardage numbers this year -- even if it hasn’t translated to fantasy points. Three times this season he’s gone over 350 yards, yet he’s averaging a paltry 13.92 points per game because he’s been plagued by turnovers.

The good news is that this week’s opponent, the Titans, hasn’t been great at taking the ball away. Tennessee has forced just seven turnovers with a mediocre 13 sacks. The Titans have also allowed four 300-yard passing games. Including one to Ryan in Week 4. With Alec Pierce emerging as a true complement to Michael Pittman, Jr., the Colts offense has become more multi-dimensional and harder to defend. That makes Ryan a more attractive option than he was a couple of weeks ago.