NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 5 sleepers

After hitting on a few sleepers last week, think of this as my heat check. If it works, I’ll sit back with a wry smile like Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. If it goes sour, well, I'll just disavow all knowledge of ever having written this. This all begins with one of 2022’s newly established theorems -- start everyone against the Detroit Lions defense. While we have marveled at the Lions having the NFL’s top scoring offense, we’ve been equally aghast at Detroit sporting the league’s worst defense. It goes a long way toward explaining the 1-3 start.





That alone might not be enough to sell you on Zappe. Neither will his forgettable 99 passing yards from last week. But what should pique your interest is that he took over on short notice after Brian Hoyer left with a head injury and made the Patriots offense look decent -- not something we were able to say during the first few weeks with Mac Jones at the helm. With not much tape out on Zappe and potentially a full week to get coached up by Bill Belichick’s staff, there’s potential here. Let’s not pretend Zappe is appropriate for anything more than two-QB leagues. But with other fringe QBs like Daniel Jones, Matt Ryan and Baker Mayfield having bad matchups, the Patriots rookie could be worth a look.