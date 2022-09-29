NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 4 sleepers

Things are changing a little bit with the Jets offense. The team is expecting to have Zach Wilson back starting at quarterback in Week 4 against the Steelers. The initial response has been to worry about what it means for the Jets running backs. Will Wilson be more of a downfield passer than Joe Flacco has been the first three weeks of the season? Judging from last year’s stats, the answer could turn out to be “no." In 2021, Wilson threw deep just 10.4% of the time, which was middle-of-the-pack. Meanwhile, he threw to running backs on more than 16 percent of his attempts. That landed him just outside of the top 10. When you realize that Michael Carter and Ty Johnson combined for 110 targets last season, it tracks.





So maybe Hall’s target share doesn’t fall off a cliff with Wilson back under center. Even if it somehow does, the Steelers haven’t stood up to the run very well this year. Teams are running it often against Pittsburgh. They’ve faced 103 rushing attempts so far -- only the Texans have seen more. And they’re allowing more than four yards per carry. With the Steelers displaying an anemic offense this season, the game script could allow the Jets to maintain some kind of running game and keep Hall viable for four quarters.