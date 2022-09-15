NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 2 sleepers

With Keenan Allen out, that means there will need to be others picking up the slack. Insert Palmer. He was a player I liked as a late-round option to have more parts of the Chargers' passing game. It was, however, a bit surprising to see DeAndre Carter as Justin Herbert’s wide receiver of choice after Allen’s injury. I’m not saying anything Mike Williams managers don’t already know.





Nonetheless, I still believe Palmer is the next man up for Los Angeles this week. Even if Carter had more yards and a touchdown, all the other metrics went in Palmer’s favor. He was on the field more, ran more routes and had the same number of targets and receptions. This week figures to be a high-scoring contest against the Chiefs. If there’s a week to believe Palmer can be a big part of the passing game, this is it.