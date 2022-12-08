NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 14 sleepers

I know the term “sleeper” can be nebulous. But when you’re sitting outside the top 12 quarterbacks, you qualify. Kirk Cousins in 2022 has been everything Kirk Cousins has long been reputed to be. Which is to say, he’s been mostly average. In good matchups, he’s been passable. In bad matchups, he’s been awful. This week looks like a good week -- on paper, at least.





We’ve spent the entire season picking on the Lions defense in about every way imaginable. They’ve allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks all season long. That number has been even worse over the past four weeks -- even with Trevor Lawrence not reaching 17 points in Week 14. Cousins notched a respectable 18 points against Detroit earlier this season. If you’re streaming the Minnesota quarterback, you’d be happy with at least that many this week.